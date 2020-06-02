Heat Advisory Through Thursday

Blue sky with clouds View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM this morning through 8 PM Thursday.

Mother Lode temperatures will range from 90 to 99 degrees. Central Valley temperatures will range from 96 to 104. The hottest days are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will fall down to 65 to 75, offering little relief.

Moderate to high heat risk is expected, which could impact those that are sensitive to the heat, as well as those who will be spending extended periods outdoors.

Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures, including the general population. People most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

Local rivers and streams are running fast and cold. Cold water safety should be practiced when on and

near the water.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.