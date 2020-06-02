Monday Coronavirus Update for Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health officials released the Monday Coronavirus testing update with over 50 more tests done through the Public Health Laboratory since Friday. Tuolumne County Testing Case Information: Total Tested 1239, Total Negative 1235, Total Tuolumne residents positive 4, hospitalized 0, in isolation 1, total recovered 3.

The Tuolumne County Health Department defined more activities as allowable under local State 2 opening guidelines as detailed here. They also say it is important that people remember to follow prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face mask if you aren’t sure you can maintain physical distancing while in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Other Counties Number of Positive Tests (as of 6/1/20 4:30 PM) Alpine Amador Calaveras Mariposa Madera 1 (1 recov.) 10 (9 recov.) 15 (details here) 16 (15 recov.) 114 (80 recov.) Merced Mono San Joaquin Stanislaus SCC Prison 301 (203 recov.) 37 (6/1) 904 (655 recov.) 750 (594 recov.) 1 (details here)

* Reported numbers do not necessarily include those routed through a commercial laboratory, only those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases must be reported to Public Health. State data is here, National data is here.

LATEST UPDATES

Public Health received clarification today on a few roadmap activities. Any questions can be directed to our call center, 533-7440: Medical massage is allowable as an essential service, but not general therapeutic massage. Boat rentals are allowed within certain guidelines: physical distancing is maintained, disinfection after each use, and only members of the same household. Historic stagecoach rides are allowed with the same guidelines above.

The state testing site at the Calaveras County fairgrounds Mark Twain Building is now open. Individuals can schedule appointments at: https://bit.ly/2ypCrMv Locate the site in Angels Camp and register for an appointment. Some screening questions may be asked, but they will not exclude you from getting a test.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://bit.ly/2ypCrMv

Tuolumne County Business:www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community