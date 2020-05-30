COVID-19 Visitor Concerns Prompt Health Officials Warning

Lake Don Pedro on Memorial Day weekend View Photos

Sonora, CA – Concerns over spreading the coronavirus has Tuolumne Public Health officials taking to social media to reiterate that non-essential travel is not permitted.

You can check out the pictures in the image box from this past Saturday during the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the “Party Cove” located on the Tuolumne County’s side of Lake Don Pedro.

Today the county’s public health department posted this message on social media, stating, “We realize that Tuolumne County continues to see many visitors. We live in an attractive area, but please continue to share this message with out-of-town family and friends. Folks should be staying close to their home community.”

Local lawmakers earlier this week during a COVID-19 business webinar voiced concerns about visitors to the area possibly causing an outbreak of the virus and forcing a lockdown, as reported here. The notice below regarding state restrictions on non-essential travel was also posted.