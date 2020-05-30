Groveland Area Residents Get Direct Connection To Neighboring Cities

Groveland, CA – New wheels in the form of a van are being provided to Groveland area residents to make a direct connection to neighboring cities thanks to a substantial state grant and public feedback is requested.

The $250,000 Cal Grant was awarded due to the joint efforts by Groveland based non-profit Southside Community Connections (SCC) operating out of “The Little House” and the Tuolumne County Transit Council. The funding will provide transportation initially to Sonora and Modesto but could be expanded to other areas.

“We are so grateful for the generous support of the Tuolumne County Transit County and the State of California,” says Syd Robenseifner, Co-President of the SCC Board of Directors. “Public Transportation will have a direct, positive impact on local families. We look forward to enhancing our community with this new program”.

The next step is to design and implement what is called a “Public Transportation Program” for Groveland and Big Oak Flat residents. This is where the public’s help is needed. A public transportation survey is being sent to residents via the mail and should arrive at households in the next couple of weeks. Surveys can be returned via the pre-paid postage envelope or at these locations:

The Little House mailbox at the front gate, 11699 Merrell Road and Highway 120 in Groveland

MarVal Grocery

Groveland Pharmacy

Surveys can also be submitted online by clicking here. The funding will be restricted to specific transportation needs included in the grant as outlined in the below list provided by the SCC:

Acquire a wheelchair-accessible van that will provide medical and non-medical transportation services to Sonora, Modesto, and possibly other locations. Non-medical destinations will include shopping, religious services, cultural events, activities at The Little House in Groveland, and other community functions

Develop routes and schedules tailored to meet the needs of riders in our rural community

Pay maintenance fees, insurance, and other costs associated with the vehicle.

Hire and train program administrators and drivers.

The plan is to begin operating regularly scheduled transportation services to Sonora and Modesto, starting in the fall of 2020. Further questions can be directed to SCC by calling (209) 962-7303.