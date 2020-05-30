Downtown Sonora Sewer Work To Detour Traffic

Sonora, CA – Commuters should leave extra time to get to their destination next week in downtown Sonora as a detour will shift more traffic onto North Washington Street.

On Monday (June 1), Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews will begin replacing a sewer pipeline on North Stewart Street. The roadway will be shut down to through traffic from Columbia Way to Cowan Street. The work is slated to run through Friday, June 12th. Crews will begin working each day at 7:30 a.m. with quitting time at 4 p.m. A detour along North Washington Street/Highway 49 will be in place. Residents will be allowed access to their homes.

A total of about 400 lineal feet of 6-inch sewer pipeline will be replaced by crews, which will involve ground digging along the roadway. TUD encourages motorists to avoid the area while the work is taking place. Travelers are asked to obey all signage and to slow down in the cone zones.