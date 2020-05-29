Mostly cloudy
update: Air, Ground Units Respond To Vallecito Fire

By Tori James
CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Update at 4:11 p.m.: Air and ground resources are working to extinguish a vegetation fire in the Vallecito area.

Located off Camp 9 Road near Skunk Gulch, the incident is about three-quarters of the way to the powerhouse and near the old concrete plant. CAL Fire officials report that the blaze is less than two acres, holding on both flanks but in difficult terrain. Tankers overhead are continuing to work on it.

Original Post at 3:27 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in the Vallecito area off Camp 9 Road near Skunk Gulch.

The location was described as possibly being three-quarters of the way to the powerhouse and near the old concrete plant. CAL Fire officials currently describe the blaze as about a half-acre to an acre in size and not currently threatening any structures since it is hung up on a road.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

Camp 9 Road near Skunk Gulch

Camp 9 Road near Skunk Gulch 38.091898, -120.449568 Camp 9 Road near Skunk Gulch (Directions)

