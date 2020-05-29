Early Morning Fire Destroys West Point Residence

West Point, CA — Fire destroyed a home and outbuilding in the 1100 block of John Eaph Trail in West Point this morning.

It was reported at around 1:40am, and two residents were displaced, and assisted by the Red Cross. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore notes that no injuries were reported, and the fire was stopped before spreading to any nearby vegetation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire was knocked down by around 3:30am, and officials had cleared the incident by late in the five o’clock hour.