Dead Trees Continue To Come Down In Calaveras County

Aerial Detection Survey from 2019 of hazard trees in the Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The sound of chain saws followed by the thud of dead and dying trees coming down continues in Calaveras County.

Trees that are along county roads or affecting county infrastructure are targeted in the projects to mitigate the hazard. County officials update that 564 trees on Bureau of Land Management parcels in the County, 263 along the Highway 4 corridor and 223 in the West Point/Wilseyville area have been chopped down.

Currently, there are several projects underway, including one along the Highway 4 corridor between Blue Lake Springs and Murphys involving about 300 trees. Another 250 trees are being removed between Sky High Ranch and the Alpine County line while 120 trees will be fallen on U.S. Forest Service parcels throughout the County.

One project in the works is in the Big Trees Village community and will begin in the next few weeks. County officials remind that right of entry forms sent to landowners must be returned for the free work to be done. So far, they say few have been returned. Questions regarding the removal projects can be directed to the County Tree Mortality Program Manager, Dr. Richard Harris at (707) 685-5508 or rrharrisconsulting@gmail.com or click here.