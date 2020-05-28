Calaveras Addresses Latest On Public Worship, Haircuts During COVID-19

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA – As access broadens for folks to publicly worship and get haircuts, health officials advise operators and residents to proceed using continued caution.

On Thursday, Calaveras County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita weighed in on Governor Gavin Newsom’s guidance that came out Monday, specifically outlining for places of worship and providers of religious services and cultural ceremonies how they can safely reopen during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the guidance itself does not obligate places of worship to resume in-person services, it is strongly recommended that they continue remote services and other related activities for groups who are most at risk for severe COVID-19 illness,” Kelaita reiterates. He adds, “Faith-based organizations provide more than just places of worship in our community. They serve as an integral part of providing many services to Calaveras communities and help to address the unmet needs of those affected during emergencies.”.

Under the new guidance, places of worship must limit attendance to 25 percent of the building capacity or a maximum of 100, whichever is lower, for the first 21 days, after which state and local public health departments will assess the impact and provide further direction to restore activities in places of worship.

Before opening, places of worship are required to take all possible steps to ensure to prevent the spread of the virus. Although Kelaita does not provide further comment as to operations or activities, he directly points to the CAL-OSHA COVID-19 Industry Guidance document for directions to follow regarding Places of Worship and Providers of Religious Services and Cultural Ceremonies

For hair salons and barbershops, the doctor is sending operators and clients directly to the CAL-OSHA COVID-19 Industry Guidance for Hair Salons and Barbershops. Similarly, before opening to the public, the sector guidelines state that operators must have a plan and precautions in place.

The state-issued guidelines require masks worn by workers and customers, further suggesting workers use goggles or face shields. Stylists may serve only one customer at a time, and shops cannot supply any shared items like magazines or offer amenities like water and coffee. Workstations and stools must also be disinfected between customers.

Furthermore, salons are not allowed to provide any services that require touching a customer’s face, such as eyebrow waxing or facials. Nail services are not currently being allowed either, and nail salons are not among those that can yet reopen under the state guidance.