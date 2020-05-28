Owners Get Illegal Dumping Notices Instead Of ‘Courtesy’ Letter

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Residents of a local community who received incorrect notices are now receiving a public apology.

Calaveras County Department of Public Works officials now attempting to fix the snafu explain that an internal error was made, which changed what was supposed to be a courtesy communication about how to legally remove vegetation debris into a correction notice. The letter was sent to about 75 property owners in the Dorrington area.

Officials say the idea for the initial letter was sparked by several calls from residents and business owners in recent months inquiring about leaving vegetation debris from private property in the county right of way, which is illegal, even if the intent is to have county crews pick it up. The incorrect notices that went out informed the owners of the properties that they were illegally dumping debris.

Officials, acknowledging that many of those owners were not doing that, say that beginning today, they are issuing apology letters and updated courtesy notices to all those affected.

Public Works is additionally advising property owners looking for assistance in removing vegetation debris to contact private contractors or haul it to the county landfill or various transfer station locations. For more information on which transfer stations accept debris, call 209 754-6403. For any other Public Works related information, call 209 754-6402.