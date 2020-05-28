CAL Fire To Suspend Burn Permits

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

SAN ANDREAS – For those who still have yard waste to burn — this weekend is your last chance.

Come Monday, June 1st, CAL Fire is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Eastern Stanislaus, and Eastern San Joaquin Counties. CAL Fire points to an increased fire danger due to a lack of moisture and the warming temperatures and winds that are quickly drying out the annual grass crop. Since the beginning of January, firefighters have responded to over 1,710 wildfires in the state.

“The last few years saw devastating reminder’s that the public cannot let their guard down. Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention and preparation,” said Chief Thom Porter, CAL FIRE director. “The potential is great for the dry, hot weather that fueled the massive fires over the last few years will return again this year, so it is up to the public to be ready.”

Although burning is suspended, Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci encourages the public to continue to create and maintain the 100 feet of defensible space around structures using alternatives to outdoor burning such as chipping or hauling debris to green waste sites. He also recommends having an evacuation plan in case of a wildfire. Tips on preparing homes along with details on obtaining temporary burning or special permits can be found by clicking here.