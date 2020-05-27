Mother Lode Hospitals Resuming More Services

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA – With most hospital services delayed due to COVID-19 now resuming, local providers say residents can get back on track with their health care needs.

In response to the latest state guidance, which allows hospitals and other care settings to once again offer essential procedures that require personal protective equipment, Adventist Health Sonora is resuming some surgeries and procedures as well as additional outpatient services.

The hospital has instituted policies and procedures aligned with state and national guidelines to protect patients and visitors. These include enhanced disinfection procedures; screening everyone entering the hospital or medical offices for COVID-19 symptoms; requiring masks for both patients and staff, and restricting visitors.

Currently, one visitor is allowed for the pediatric, birth center, and palliative care patients or when medically necessary. There are also limits in place restricting the number of patients in waiting rooms. Primary and specialty care medical offices are open for in-person, telephone, and online visits. Many other departments are also providing expanded services such as the pulmonary function lab and diagnostic imaging. Urgent care and elective surgeries are available.

While certain services such as wound care and the cancer institute are fully operational, others like the clinical lab have plans to broaden services within the next few days. The rapid care clinic in Indian Rock is open but the Angels Camp location remains closed. The hospital’s long-term care facilities at Sierra Care Center are still restricting all visitors. For more information, click here.

Mark Twain Medical Center Services

Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) officials also confirm they have resumed scheduled services and procedures allowable under the guidance of national and state health officials.

Similar to Adventist Health Sonora, anyone entering MTMC care sites is screened for COVID-19, and masks are required for everyone with masks provided for patients who don’t have one. All care areas are receiving additional cleanings daily and between procedures. There are separate care areas for patients with COVID-19 symptoms, testing in advance for patients coming in for invasive procedures, and limits on visitors for most cases.

MTMC encourages anyone needing care to immediately contact your doctor to schedule a service or procedure your doctor may have postponed. Virtual and clinic visits are both available. Those in need of a doctor’s assignment can make arrangements to be assigned to one. For more details, click here.