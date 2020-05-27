Plan For 15-Minute Delays At Tulloch Bridge Friday

OByrnes Ferry Bridge Repair Project May 29 2020 CC Public Works Image View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Some much-needed rail repairs are coming this week to Tulloch Bridge.

Calaveras County Public Works officials advise motorists to anticipate 15-minute delays this Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. while crews work to repair nearly 150 feet of damaged bridge railing on the Tuolumne County side in the eastbound lane.

The work scope and already tight quarters that will become even more limited by large construction equipment will require the eastbound lane to remain closed while the repairs are underway. However, one lane of the bridge will remain open with traffic controls in place at both ends.

Anyone one with questions is encouraged to call Public Works at 209 754-6402.