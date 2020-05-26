Victim Arrives Home In Time To Watch Attempted Break In

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A resident kicked off the three-day holiday weekend foiling a home burglary attempt.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, last Friday just before 6 p.m. the victim arrived home in West Point to a Snead Road residence and observed a man attempting to force entry inside. After telling the suspect to leave, the victim entered and called law enforcement while the suspect continued to loiter on the property without fully departing the premises.

Arriving deputies, who received the victim’s description of the suspect and the area where he was last spotted subsequently located the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Gregory Wayne More of Pioneer, who admitted to entering the residence and a shed on the property.

He was arrested and transported to Calaveras County Jail for booking on a charge of felony residential burglary and released the following morning per the State Judicial Council’s COVID-19 zero bail release order.