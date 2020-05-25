Sunny
86.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sewer Work Will Delay Downtown Sonora Traffic

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
One-way traffic control flagger sign

One-way traffic control flagger sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — North Stewart Street in Sonora will be closed for two days as Tuolumne Utilities District crews conduct exploratory work on a sewer main.

The full closure will run from Columbia Way to Cowan Street, between 8am-3pm, both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

A detour will be in place.

TUD reports, “Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area during this time while crews are working in the area. Please drive with caution and use an alternate route if possible.”

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     