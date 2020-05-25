Sewer Work Will Delay Downtown Sonora Traffic

One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — North Stewart Street in Sonora will be closed for two days as Tuolumne Utilities District crews conduct exploratory work on a sewer main.

The full closure will run from Columbia Way to Cowan Street, between 8am-3pm, both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

A detour will be in place.

TUD reports, “Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area during this time while crews are working in the area. Please drive with caution and use an alternate route if possible.”