Memorial Day Events In Mother Lode

Twain Harte Memorial Day View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today is Memorial Day and some events will take place in recognition throughout the Mother Lode.

There will be a short annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 AM at the Divide Cemetery in the Groveland area.

Also at 10am there will be a brief tribute at Courthouse Park in Sonora hosted by VFW Post 3154.

At Eproson Park in Twain Harte there will be a Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony hosted by VFW Post 4748 from 11 to 11:30.

This Saturday there will be a 10am Memorial Day Ceremony at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall hosted by post 4748.

Related to COVID-19, many of the organizers say they are asking everyone to be responsible for their own safety, and note that everyone has the right to assemble thanks to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Government offices are closed today in honor of the holiday, banks are closed, and there is no mail delivery.