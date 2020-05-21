Mother Lode Superior Courts Relax Some COVID-19 Restrictions

Tuolumne County Superior Court logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Both Tuolumne and Calaveras County superior courts are increasing court services and operations as they loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

In Tuolumne, it will be done in a phased approach. While there will be no jury trials conducted for the rest of May, non-jury cases will take place. This first phase involves wrapping up cases the same day they are scheduled unless good cause is shown for them to be continued. For persons scheduled for jury duty on or before May 29th there is no need to report.

The staff has returned to a normal five day a week workday schedule with only a few exceptions. Those include mediators and the family law facilitator that will continue to work telephonically or by video-conferencing until further notification.

Regarding court counters, one has reopened while another remains closed. The counter at 60 N. Washington Street in Sonora is open with its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The historic courthouse counter located at 41 W. Yaney Avenue in Sonora is still closed to the public.

To protect staff and the public from exposure to COVID-19, the court has provided these precautions that remain in effect:

Scheduling in-person hearings in a manner to reduce the number of people in the courthouse at one time

Conduct remote proceedings when possible

Make accommodations to reduce appearances of vulnerable individuals, or those who live with or care for vulnerable individuals

Enforce social distancing of at least six feet for all individuals in the courthouse when possible

Encourage face coverings for individuals while in the courthouse

Additionally, anyone exhibiting coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed to enter either courthouse locations.

The Calaveras County Superior Court has implemented these changes to its services and procedures. Its clerk’s window has reopened and will only service those wearing masks. Number tags will be pulled, and individuals will have to wait in the general lobby until called to minimize the number of people at the counter. Available alternatives to waiting include the dropbox and eFiling.

Those appearing in court are required to wait in the main upstairs lobby. The public is asked to maintain social distancing at all times while in the courthouse. Anyone feeling sick is asked to call the court or their attorney instead of appearing for court. Mediations will continue to be conducted by phone until further notice.

The Self-Help Center will remain closed with assistance continuing to be handled over the phone by calling 209-754-1443. Court officials relay its closure will be re-evaluated when the state moves into Stage 3. The public can also find judicial self-help information and resources through the California Courts Self-Help Center, by clicking here.

Those needing to make payments or file a record search request can find that information by clicking here. To contact the court by phone call 209-754-9800 or email