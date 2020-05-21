Sunny
Masks Available For Tuolumne County Businesses

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The local availability of masks, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program, are all highlighted a new blog authored by Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance.

Przybyla notes that Adventist Health Sonora has made available reusable cloth masks that his department can disperse to businesses. He also addresses questions about unemployment and federal programs. You can find the details, and other business-related information, by clicking here to read the blog.

