Mariposa Is Latest Fair To Cancel

Marquee At Mariposa Fairgrounds View Photo

Mariposa, CA — The Mariposa County Fair, which was scheduled for the first week of September, is now canceled.

The fairgrounds has put out a statement, reading, “It’s now official, the Mariposa Fair Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2020 fair due to Covid-19 concerns. Directors made the heartbreaking decision based on public health and safety. Mariposa County Public Health officials predict the County will be in stage 3 by fair time which will only allow groups of 50 people or less to gather.”

It goes on to state, “The Mariposa JR. Livestock Auction Committee is exploring the possibility of holding a virtual livestock auction and is looking for public input on if businesses will be able to afford to support the auction this year.”

Tickets were scheduled to go on sale June 1st. The fair has been running since 1939.

We reported earlier that the Calaveras and Mother Lode fairs were also canceled this year due to coronavirus.