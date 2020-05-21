Live Fire Training To Send Smoke Into Skies In Calaveras County

CAL Fire conducts fire training View Photo

Arnold, CA – Smoke will be visible in the skies over the Arnold area in Calaveras County on Thursday to further train firefighters in live-fire suppression.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) will be conducting live-fire training at the CAL Fire Arnold Fire Station located at 2517 Highway 4. The plan is to set ablaze approximately 8 acres while using the prescribed burn for the training. CAL Fire officials note that working with live flames will prepare crews for the upcoming fire season.

The one-day live-fire training will begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, May 21st. The exercise is expected to run until 5 p.m. Resources on the scene for the training will consist of four fire engines.

Smoke will be visible in the Arnold area during the training and motorists along Highway 4 may see smoke rising into the sky as well. CAL Fire asked the public not to report it as a wildland fire.