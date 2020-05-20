Feds Raise Concerns About California Church Restrictions

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The US Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom.

It argues that California’s current coronavirus restrictions discriminate against churches and religious groups.

It states that restaurants and other secular businesses are allowed to reopen under new social distancing rules in Stage Two, but churches and religious services are in later stages.

The Governor earlier this week indicated that churches may be allowed to welcome people back sometime in the next few weeks, with social distancing requirements.

Some churches have been doing drive-in and virtual online services.