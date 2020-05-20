Sunny
72.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Feds Raise Concerns About California Church Restrictions

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
California Governor Gavin Newsom seal

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The US Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom.

It argues that California’s current coronavirus restrictions discriminate against churches and religious groups.

It states that restaurants and other secular businesses are allowed to reopen under new social distancing rules in Stage Two, but churches and religious services are in later stages.

The Governor earlier this week indicated that churches may be allowed to welcome people back sometime in the next few weeks, with social distancing requirements.

Some churches have been doing drive-in and virtual online services.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     