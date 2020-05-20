Some State Park Parking Lots Close By COVID-19 Reopen Including Columbia

Columbia, CA – Weeks after 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors due to COVID-19, 27 of them have partially reopened.

One of those is Columbia Historic State Park where barricades and tape had roped off a section of the main parking lot and others along Highway 49 to prohibited parking. Park officials relay that about 80 percent of the spaces have reopened to visitors.

State park officials caution that even though there is increased access to some parks and beaches, people need to stay close to home. They warn that parks will be monitored for physical distancing and if unsafe conditions develop, park units may close again. Visitors can check online, click here, to find out what state parks are open, see what guidelines are in effect, and if parking is available.

Calaveras County had no state parks on the list of those that had reopened parking lots while Columbia Historic State Park was the only one listed for Tuolumne County. While a total of 36 state parks remained close as of Tuesday, May 19th, 244 are open. However, campgrounds, restrooms, visitor centers, and other facilities are still closed at all state parks.