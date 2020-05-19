Five Students Pursuing Careers In Medicine Awarded Scholarships

Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Five students found their college fund a grand richer thanks to the Mark Twain Hospital Foundation Volunteers.

The group announced its 2020 high school scholarship recipients this month. A total of five graduating seniors, three from Calaveras High School in San Andreas and two from Bret Harte in Angels Camp, received a $1000.00 scholarship.

Those chosen came from a pool of 50 applicants. The selection process compiled information regarding the students’ grade point average, community service, and interest in pursuing a healthcare-related career. The scholarships were issued to Jimena Citlali and Gabrielle Hutchens students of Bret Harte and

Jade Kesterson, Nicholar Tanner Saliski and Makenna Miller from Calaveras. All relay that they plan to major in some type of healthcare-related field.

Anyone that may be interested in volunteering or supporting the foundation can contact Julie Eckardt-Cantrall

at 209-754-2624 or via email at MTMC-Foundat ion@dignityhealth.org. To make a donation to the fund, click here.