Storm Updates

Lightning over Sonora from Racetrack Rd View Photo

A Significant Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 PM for Southwestern Tuolumne County and West Central Mariposa County until 8 PM.

At 7:28 PM Doppler Radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of La Grange, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of thirthy mph are associated with this storm.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Large amounts of small hail may fall with this storm. Hail accumulating along roadways can make travel hazardous.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada through this evening.

Some of the thunderstorms that develop tonight will have intense downpours that will have a chance of producing flash flooding.

The Winter Storm Warning issued for the Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet, will remain in effect until 5 PM Tuesday.

Additional snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation will range from two to five inches.

The winds will continue to gust as high as forty mph over exposed ridgetops and along the crest of the Sierra.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep tire chains or cables, an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.