McClintock Against New COVID-19 Relief Bill

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Washington, DC — Governor Gavin Newsom continues to call for the passage of a coronavirus aid package that he says would help states, counties and cities balance their budgets.

A $3-trillion bill passed in the House late last week, and local Congressman Tom McClintock was one of the no votes.

McClintock argues, “Three trillion dollars divided by 129 million households means the average family will have to pay more than $23,000 for this single bill either from their future taxes or from inflation robbing them of their savings and retirements.”

McClintock continues, “When we passed the last bill, I warned it was no substitute for restoring our nation’s commerce immediately, for a simple reason. The federal government does not finance the economy – the economy finances the government. Government cannot put a single dollar into the economy that it has not first taken out of the same economy.”

The aid package passed in the House by a count of 208-199. Most House Democrats were in favor and most Republicans were in opposition. Only one Republican voted for it and 14 Democrats were opposed. It is unlikely to gain approval in the US Senate.