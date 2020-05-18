May Is Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Resources View Photo

Sonora, CA — The mental health of everyone is a growing concern during COVID-19 pandemic.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Tuolumne County Public Health Department reminds us that there are numerous resources available for anyone needing to speak with someone.

Call & Text Lines:

📞 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

📞 Tuolumne County Behavioral Health Crisis Line: 209-533-7000

📞 SAMHSA Disaster Distress Line: 1-800-985-5990 or text

TalkWithUs to 66746

📞 Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

📞 Peer-Run Warm Line: 1-855-845-7415

Specific to law enforcement and first responders:

📞 Fire/EMS Helpline: 1-888-731-3473

📞 Copline, an officer’s lifeline: 1-800-267-5463

Online Resources

💻 Coping with a Disaster or Traumatic Event: https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/index.asp 💻 Emergency Responders – Tips for Taking Care of Yourself: https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/responders.asp 💻 COVID019 Pandemic Response Resources: https://www.cstsonline.org/…/coronavirus-and-emerging-infec… 💻 CDPH COVID-19 Resources for Emotional Support & Well-Being: https://covid19.ca.gov/resources-for-emotional-support-an…/… 💻 Dealing with Stress in Disasters: http://www.masslocalinstitute.info/S…/StressinDisasters.html 💻 Disaster Behavioral Health Self Care for Healthcare Workers: https://files.asprtracie.hhs.gov/…/aspr-tracie-dbh-self-car…