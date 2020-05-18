May Is Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental Health Resources
Sonora, CA — The mental health of everyone is a growing concern during COVID-19 pandemic.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Tuolumne County Public Health Department reminds us that there are numerous resources available for anyone needing to speak with someone.
Call & Text Lines:
📞 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
📞 Tuolumne County Behavioral Health Crisis Line: 209-533-7000
📞 SAMHSA Disaster Distress Line: 1-800-985-5990 or text
TalkWithUs to 66746
📞 Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
📞 Peer-Run Warm Line: 1-855-845-7415
Specific to law enforcement and first responders:
📞 Fire/EMS Helpline: 1-888-731-3473
📞 Copline, an officer’s lifeline: 1-800-267-5463
Online Resources
💻 Coping with a Disaster or Traumatic Event: https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/index.asp
💻 Emergency Responders – Tips for Taking Care of Yourself: https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/responders.asp
💻 COVID019 Pandemic Response Resources: https://www.cstsonline.org/…/coronavirus-and-emerging-infec…
💻 CDPH COVID-19 Resources for Emotional Support & Well-Being: https://covid19.ca.gov/resources-for-emotional-support-an…/…
💻 Dealing with Stress in Disasters: http://www.masslocalinstitute.info/S…/StressinDisasters.html
💻 Disaster Behavioral Health Self Care for Healthcare Workers: https://files.asprtracie.hhs.gov/…/aspr-tracie-dbh-self-car…