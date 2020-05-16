Dr. Ortiz Updates Coronavirus Impacts And Response

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the restrictions that have changed related to COVID-19 as we move further into Stage 2 of reopening.

Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz will have the latest on the county’s response, what businesses can reopen and the protocols they need to follow, what is required of the public, and how soon could we enter into Stage 3. One particular issue that has resulted in many calls to her office relates to being called for contract tracing and how to know if it is a legitimate call. She advises, “People should feel confident to ask someone whose calling them, ‘Who are you and where are you calling from and what agency are you calling from?’ They should be able to answer those questions.”

Dr. Ortiz added then you can look you the number and call back to double-check before giving out any personal information. The Tuolumne County Public Health number is 209-533-7401 and the county’s COVID-19 call center number is 209-533-7440.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

