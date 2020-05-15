Tuolumne County Superintendent Of Schools Reacts To Governor’s Budget

Sonora, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget proposal reduces education spending by $9-billion compared to his preliminary budget in January.

By comparison, it is a $5-billion drop from the current fiscal year that ends on June 30. In January, the Governor was calling for K-12/community college education to receive $84-billion, and the revised proposal is $76-billion.

A week ago state leaders were bracing for an $18-billion cut based on projected incoming tax revenues. However, the governor is now calling for the use of some funding received in the federal stimulus package in March to help bridge that deficit gap.

Challenges are on the horizon for California educators who will be asked to implement new social distancing practices with less revenue.

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker says local districts will still be required to submit their budgets by June 30, but she expects additional revisions to follow based upon income tax returns due in mid-July.

Parker has released a statement addressing the challenges, while also remaining upbeat. You can read it below:

“We continue to prepare for the return to school in August with many unknowns, expected additional costs, and fewer resources. Tuolumne County Districts are working collaboratively to develop “Return to School” plans that place the health and safety of staff and students as the top priority while working within these constraints.

We have a strong educational community in Tuolumne County. The County School Board and the District School Boards are informed; our CBOs are well-versed in fiscal solutions; district leaders are focused on implementing innovative and creative solutions, and teachers and staff are committed to providing the best education in all circumstances. Families and students love their schools and that is what makes us great. These relationships will carry us through these tough times.

As a county, we have weathered difficult situations in the past and we will continue to do so in this circumstance. As we end the school year, let’s celebrate the achievements of all our students, especially our seniors who are graduating, our 8th-grade students who are entering high school, and the teachers and staff who helped them get to this point.”