La Grange Man Receives $100,000 Bail For Drug Busted

East Sonora, CA – Reckless driving in a local shopping center parking lot resulted in a drug bust and $100,000 bail for the suspect.

A driver, running stop signs, cutting off motorists and nearly causing several collisions, on Tuesday afternoon in the East Sonora Junction Shopping Center parking lot caught the eye of a patrolling Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Sergeant. When the BMW sedan finally came to a stop in front of Kohl’s Department Store the Sergeant confronted the driver, 20-year-old Andrew Nelson.

While opening the driver’s side door, Nelson dropped a clear plastic baggie filled with six grams of cocaine. A search of the car also discovered almost $2,000.00 cash, a digital scale, and other drug sales related paraphernalia.

Nelson was taken into custody without incident. He faces possible charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance between counties, allowing for the $100,000 bail.