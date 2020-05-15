False Reports Circulating Regarding Lodgings Reopening Amid COVID-19

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — Postings on social media claiming that the Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs had notified them that their lodging could reopen during COVID-19 Stage 2 is false.

In an email to Clarke Broadcasting, CAO Riggs wrote, “I have been contacted by multiple people that individuals are posting on their social media that they have been contacted by the County Administrator that they can open their lodging business. This is not true.”

Jason Terry in the CAO’s office further explained to Clarke Broadcasting that the callers were seeking clarification. He stressed, “We’re not going to call every resident in the county to let them know what’s going on. There are much better much more efficient ways to pass on information.”

Terry advised that as soon as they hear from the state on changes to the restrictions, the public health officer’s order will be modified and that will be shared broadly with the public. He encourages that when anyone has a question regarding coronavirus restrictions, they contact the county’s call center at 209-533-7440.

Riggs email also instructed, “My office did not put out any such message. Lodging businesses can be open to offer lodging to individuals who work in an essential service business. Lodging for recreation and tourism is still not permitted.”

Terry adds, “So, at this point and time, lodging businesses are part of Stage 3 but its part of a continuing conversation with the state regarding what can be mitigated to safe levels and allowed to open as soon as possible.”