Borgeas And Bigelow Call For COVID-19 Legal Protections

Sacramento, CA — As more businesses reopen, a group of 12 California lawmakers is requesting legal immunity for companies and employees from COVID-19 related lawsuits.

District 8 Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas, who represents the Mother Lode, says, “Small businesses are the bedrock of California’s economy and our communities.”

He adds, “We must protect businesses and their employees, complying with state and local guidelines, from COVID-19 lawsuits so they can reopen without the cloud of litigation looming overhead.”

A letter was sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, also signed by Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, asking for executive action on the matter. Others signing the letter are Republicans Shannon Grove, Jim Nielsen, Heath Flora, Vince Fong, James Gallagher, Jim Patterson and Devon Mathos, and Democrats Anna Caballero, Cathleen Galgiani, Melissa Hurtado and Rudy Salas. All of the lawmakers represent districts either across the Central Valley or Sierra Foothills.

You can find the letter by clicking here.