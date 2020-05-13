Angels Camp Man Arrested For Alleged Car Jacking

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Police Department reports that a man allegedly stole a car and led officers on a high-speed chase.

43-year-old Joshua Cowan allegedly hit a woman, who is a known acquaintance, on the back of the head, and took off in her vehicle. Her dog was also inside. It happened at around 7:40am on Tuesday in a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

Officers responded and ordered Cowan to pull over, but he disobeyed and kept driving. A chase transpired for approximately nine minutes throughout downtown and along the Highway 4 bypass. He eventually exited the vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street and was tased by officers.

He was then arrested and booked into county jail.

The victim sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The dog was released to a family member of the victim. No additional information is immediately available.