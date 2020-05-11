Applicants Sought For Sonora Planning Commission Seat

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Planning Commission will soon have an open seat, and the city is encouraging anyone interested to apply.

The five person commission meets on the second Monday of the month at 5:30pm in the city council chambers and reviews various planning documents and project proposals. Commissioner Gary Anderson, whose seat expires on July 1st, has let the city know he is declining to reapply, creating the opening. The other four commissioners are Chris Garnin, Ron Jensen, John Richardson and Kevin Anderson.

Applicants must be residents of the City of Sonora and should have an interest in land use planning and development activities.

The top finalist will be selected by the city council.

Interested applicants must complete and submit an application, which can be found here.

It should be sent to Mayor James Garaventa, C/O Community Development Department, City of Sonora, 94 N. Washington Street, Sonora, CA 95370.

Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, June 10, 2020 no later than 4:00 p.m. to be considered. Questions regarding this position should be directed to Rachelle Kellogg, Community Development Director at (209) 532-3508