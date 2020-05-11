Tuolumne Supervisors Call Special Meeting On Budget And Coronavirus

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — A special meeting has been called for Tuesday, and only a few items are on the agenda.

At the session scheduled for 11am, the Tuolumne County Supervisors will begin with hearing the latest about the coronavirus response and giving the staff more direction.

Immediately afterwards, the board will further discuss the fiscal year 2020/21 budget, and talk about ways to move forward. We reported earlier that the county is projecting a roughly $6-7-million fiscal shortfall.

The final item on the agenda is a closed session discussion regarding labor negotiations.

The supervisor meetings remain closed to the public, but the sessions are streamed live online, and anyone is allowed to call in to relay public comment.