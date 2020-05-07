TUD Sewer Pipeline Replacement Underway In Columbia

Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays while traveling through Columbia the next couple of days.

Njirich Construction has been hired by Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) for a sewer main replacement project along Parrotts Ferry Road between Church Street and Airport Road. The work got underway today and will continue through Friday, May 8th from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

Crews are replacing a 180 lineal feet section of sewer main. TUD reports that the work will consist of installing a manhole, nearly 160 lineal feet of four-inch sewer pipeline and 20 lineal feet of eight-inch sewer pipeline.

Motorists can expect 10-minute traffic delays with one-way traffic controls in place. TUD asks drivers to slow down and use caution in areas where crews and equipment are present in the cone zone. They add if possible, avoid the area.

This sewer main replacement project is estimated to cost approximately $40,000 and is part of the District’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).