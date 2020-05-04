Supervisors To Discuss Coronavirus, Budget and Resiliency Center Projects

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several matters will go before the Tuolumne County Supervisors at the first meeting of the month on Tuesday.

Early in the meeting, the board will hear a presentation from public health officials about the response to COVID-19.

Immediately afterwards there will be discussion about a “resolution in support of Governor Newsom’s statement ‘localism is determinism’ allowing local authorities maximum flexibility in determining local response in relation to relaxing restrictions on businesses and residences previously imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The meeting documents note that the resolution is proposed by Supervisor Karl Rodefer, and no additional information is currently provided.

Later in the morning, the board will further discuss budget challenges during the current fiscal year, and the fiscal year that will begin on July 1st.

Toward the end of the meeting, the board will discuss various matters related to the planned construction of Community Resiliency Centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. The funding for the two projects is coming from a federal National Resiliency Competition grant. The items on the agenda include purchasing privately owned property in Groveland for $390,000 and accepting a nearby land donation from the Groveland Community Services District in the amount of $12,000. In addition, there will be a contract up for approval with a consultant, and a use agreement with the federal government.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.