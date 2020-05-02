Two Separate Incidents At Area RV Parks End In Arrests

Tuolumne County, CA – A man and a woman were both arrested at local mobile home parks in separate incidents that erupted into one brandishing a weapon against her neighbors and the other attempting to strangle his elderly mother.

The first incident began around 7 a.m. on Thursday at the 49er RV Ranch in Columbia. The victim told arriving deputies that her son, 32-year-old Marcian Diamond of Columbia, had attacked her after she tried to grab some of her belongings that Diamond had thrown in the trash during their dispute. The elderly woman alleged that her son had grabbed her and with his bare hands began choking her. Diamond was arrested for elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon and assigned a $35,000 bail.

The second arrest came at about 7 p.m. on Thursday when deputies responded to the Columbia RV Park off Parrotts Ferry Road for a reported of a verbal dispute. When deputies arrived, they learned 53-year-old Christine Bright of Sonora had been in an argument with her neighbors regarding vehicle parking spaces. During the quarrel, Christine retrieved a kitchen knife and while pointing it at him made threats to harm the neighbor.

Based on multiple witness statements, Christine was arrested and given a $25,000 bail for brandishing a weapon and criminal threats