Keeping Calaveras County Clean

Garbage collected at Valley Springs Memorial Park -- CCPW photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA — Volunteers came together to keep Calaveras County clean by removing trash from a popular Valley Springs park.

The Calaveras County Public Works and Caltrans District 10 coordinated with the state’s Clean California initiative to maintain cleanliness, encouraging residents to take pride in their communities by cleaning up litter. This past Saturday (4/26) marked Volunteer Clean Up Day at Valley Springs Memorial Park, located at 74 West Daphne Street, north of Highway 12. Volunteers collected garbage for two hours (10 a.m. to noon), finding a box spring, a pallet, gathering four bags of trash, and various other pieces of debris for the community clean-up event.

The program aims for zero litter, and for more information, click here. To learn about upcoming events, those interested in volunteering can call (209) 754-6401 or email 1dodfe@calaverascounty.gov.