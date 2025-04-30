New Warden Appointed To Lead Sierra Conservation Center

Sierra Conservation Center Warden Joshua Prudhel - CDCR Image View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Joshua Prudhel of Ceres was picked by Governor Gavin Newsom to be the new Warden at the Sierra Conservation Center, the state prison in Tuolumne County located outside of Jamestown.

He has been serving as the acting Warden at SCC since last year.

Prudhel has been working as a correctional officer in various capacities and at different facilities since beginning his career at San Quentin in 2003.

Most recently, he was a Chief Deputy Administrator at California State Prison, Sacramento, from 2022 to 2024. He was a Correctional Administrator at California State Prison, Corcoran in 2022. He was Acting Chief Deputy Administrator at a state Correctional Training Facility from 2021 to 2022, and he was a Correctional Administrator at California State Prison, Corcoran from 2020 to 2021.

Prudhel is a member of the California Correctional Supervisors Organization. The Warden appointment does not require Senate confirmation, and the annual compensation is $193,524. The Governor’s Office notes that Prudhel is registered as a Republican.

The SCC provides housing and programs for minimum to medium level custody incarcerated inmates and is responsible for training and placement into the Conservation Camp fire program.