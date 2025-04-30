Yosemite Rolls Out Summer Reservation System Plans

Yosemite, CA — Amidst swirling questions about whether a planned reservation system would be implemented or scrapped, Yosemite has announced plans for what to expect this summer season.

The park is planning to require reservations during peak periods, such as Memorial Day weekend, June 15 – August 15, and on Labor Day weekend. Reservations for all of the impacted dates will be available, effective May 6, at 8 am, via Recreation.gov. It only impacts those entering the park gates between 6 am – 2 pm.

The cost to enter the park is $35 and there will also be a non-refundable $2 reservation fee.

More specifics released by Yosemite are below:

May 24 through May 26 (Memorial Day weekend): A reservation is required from 6 am to 2 pm on Saturday through Monday.

May 27 through June 14: A reservation is not required at any time.

June 15 through August 15: A reservation is required from 6 am to 2 pm every day.

August 16 through August 29: A reservation is not required at any time.

August 30 through September 1 (Labor Day weekend): A reservation is required from 6 am to 2 pm on Saturday through Monday.

Driving through the park will also require a reservation if entering on those days between 6 am and 2 pm. If you are planning to visit after peak hours, do not arrive before 2 pm; vehicles blocking roads will be cited.

Federal lawmakers have had mixed opinions on a Yosemite reservation system. In March, US Senator Alex Padilla urged Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to implement a Visitor Access Management Plan, saying it is “essential to providing a world class experience,” while Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock has been adamantly against it, citing negative impacts to the reservation system has on the gateway communities that rely on tourism spending.