Przybyla Shares Business Assistance Needs, Resources Update

Sonora, CA — Upfront small business loans and a new survey to help local officials better advocate for businesses’ needs and struggles during the COVID-19 emergency are now out.

According to Tuolumne County Director of Business Innovation and Assistance Cole Przybyla, who spoke on Wednesday with Small Business Administration (SBA) officials in Fresno, loan applications channeled to that SBA office are being processed within 30 days of submission and that upfront advances of $10,000 for those who qualify are being made immediately available.

His office has created a ten-question disaster assistance survey available (by clicking here) for business operators may anonymously take that will help local officials in their advocating efforts at the state and federal level that will provide quantitative data on the impacts of COVID-19 to businesses.

Przybyla provides more details and resource links relating to both as well as to Tuolumne County and City of Sonora hosted Business Recovery Plan public webinars going on through the end of May every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a myMotherLode.com blog posted here.