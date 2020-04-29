Sonora Man Busted Siphoning Gas From Vehicles

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A man was arrested after getting caught on video trying to siphon gas at a business in East Sonora.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Sunday at 5am at Avery Muffler. The business contacted law enforcement after spotting 38-year-old Jason Peluso live on a surveillance camera carrying out the burglary. Deputies responded and saw Peluso driving away from the business. He was pulled over, and deputies confiscated a gas can, siphoning hose and metal belonging to Avery Muffler. He was also in possession of meth and heroin.

Peluso was arrested and booked into Tuolumne County Jail on several charges.