CAL Fire To Start Up Spring Burning Wednesday Near West Point

CAL FIre TCU crews working a prescribed burn View Photo

West Point, CA — CAL Fire crews will ignite a planned three-day spring burning of an ongoing fuel reduction prescribed burn that was last set ablaze in the winter of this year.

The project is part of the Winton- Schaads Vegetation Management Plan in the West Point and Wilseyville area. It is a joint effort with Sierra Pacific Industries to reduce forest fuels along Winton Road just east of the community of West Point near Lily Valley Circle.

The plan is to burn 37 acres, weather permitting, beginning on Wednesday, April 29th, and running wrap on May 1st. CAL Fire relays that the purpose of the burn is to reduce forest fuels on Sierra Pacific Industries timberland near the community of West Point. A plume of smoke may be visible in the surrounding communities and for travelers on Highway 26. CAL Fire asks that the burn not be called in as a wildfire.

Of note, the last time CAL Fire worked on this project was towards the end of February, as detailed here.