Possible Smoky Skies In Northeastern Calaveras County

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — CAL FIRE plans to ignite a prescribed burn in the northeast corner of Calaveras County in the West Point and Wilseyville areas beginning tomorrow.

The plan is to burn for the next two days, Thursday and Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting. This prescribed burn is part of the ongoing Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP), which is in the vicinity of Winton, Schaads and Bailey Ridge roads.

CAL Fire reports the burn is designed to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area. Smoke may be visible in the area and for those traveling along Highway 26 for the next two days. Resources assigned to the burn will include fire engines, fire crews, and cooperating agencies.

CAL Fire also notes that additional prescribed burns within the project area are expected to be started throughout the spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions.