Mariposa Has First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

By B.J. Hansen
Mariposa, CA — Mariposa County had been among only a handful of California counties with no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

However, this morning the Mariposa Public Health Department announces the first confirmed case is a 23-year-old woman. It is believed that she contracted the virus while traveling outside of Mariposa County. She is currently isolating at home in the county. The public health department is investigating the incident and determining any potential other contacts she may have had locally.

The only remaining counties with no confirmed cases are Lassen, Modoc, Sierra and Trinity.

