Business Owners Can Now Apply For Unemployment Insurance

Sonora, CA — Today is when business owners, independent contractors and those self-employed can start applying for pandemic unemployment insurance benefits through the State of California.

Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, says applicants should prepare to prove eligibility requirements, and have proof of citizenship and employment history.

Przybyla points out that the California Employment Development Department website shares that, “in order to provide benefits as quickly as possible, payments will be issued in phases. If you qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and depending on the effective date of your claim, the initial payments you will receive are as follows:

· Phase 1 $167 per week for each week you were unemployed from February 2, 2020 to March 28, 2020 due to a COVID-19 related reason.

· Phase 2 $167 plus $600 per week for each week you were unemployed from March 29, 2020 to July 25, 2020, due to a COVID-19 related reason.

· Phase 3 $167 per week, for each week from July 26, 2020 to December 26, 2020, that you are unemployed due to a COVID-19 related reason, up to a total of 39 weeks (minus any weeks of regular UI and certain extended UI benefits that you have received).

Note: If you qualify for your claim to be backdated to an earlier PUA effective date based on your last day of work, you could receive payment for prior weeks you were unemployed due to COVID-19.”

To find more information about the process from the State of California Employment Development Department click here.