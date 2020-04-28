Updated Draft Out For Reopening Businesses Ahead Of Public Webinar

Medical masks and gloves View Photo

Sonora, CA — Now ready for public input are Tuolumne County’s updated draft plans for COVID-19 recovery business operations.

On Monday, Public Health officials released an amended set of drafts with input received last week during and after a public webinar hosted by Tuolumne County and Sonora City government leaders with Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz, and facilitated by County Innovation and Business Assistance Director Cole Pryzbyla, as reported here.

The latest cut includes a checklist of applicable measures that all businesses, including restaurants, must follow or accompany those boxes not checked for compliance with a written explanation underneath explaining why it does not apply.

The measures include subcategories addressing signage, measures to protect employee health and increase sanitation as well as to prevent crowds from gathering, avoiding unnecessary contact and maintaining at least six feet of social distancing. To view the latest draft, click here.

First Webinar Well Attended With Broad Participation

Pryzbyla shares that along with many helpful public comments, the webinar drew participants from tourism, recreation and hospitality industries representing the City of Sonora, Tribal entities, Lake Don Pedro and Lake Tulloch recreation, the Bureau of Reclamation on behalf of New Melones Reservoir, Camp Tawonga, Pinecrest Lake Resort, the U.S Forest Service, Tuolumne County Visitor Bureau, Silver Spur, and Yosemite National Park.

According to Pryzbyla, Camp Tawonga representatives have offered a brief explanation of their proposed protocols such as considering their location a “closed camp,” doing temperature screenings on campers and employees, and requiring campers to not stop before, during or after traveling to the facility. While Yosemite National Park officials say they do not know exactly what its operations would constitute, he says they did indicate services will likely be reduced.

This Wednesday at 6 p.m. is the second Weekly Business COVID-19 Update webinar. It is being held online via the Zoom platform. Plans are to host these events at the same time each week through May 27. Those interested in attending and sharing input can register by clicking here.

Pryzbyla reminds folks that in the Updated Economic Stimulus bill passed last weekend, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) there is now a provision to ensure funds go to companies with fewer than 500 employees. He adds that those companies can apply for loans up to $10 million at 1% interest to help cover payroll and overhead expenses. Additionally, for businesses that keeps all employees on the payroll at their current wages, the government will forgive most of the loan and repay the bank lenders. For more details, click here.