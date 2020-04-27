Jones Plans End Of May Departure From Oak Valley Bancorp

Michael Q. Jones Oak Valley Community Bank Director Retires View Photo

Sonora, CA — A community leader in the Mother Lode’s banking industry is retiring.

Oak Valley Bancorp, the holding company for Oak Valley and Eastern Sierra community banks, announced that May 31 will be the last day on the job for Michael Q. Jones, who has served as director since 2004 and of the Bancorp since its formation in 2008.

Heavily involved in land development and commercial real estate for over 40 years, Jones is a retired Chairman of California Gold Development Corporation and Prudential California Realty in Sonora and prior to joining the board, played an instrumental role in helping the bank establish a foothold in the Sonora region.

Bank officials state that throughout his directorship he provided substantial insight regarding land development and commercial real estate growth opportunities in Tuolumne County as well as other parts of the bank’s footprint.

President and CEO Chris Courtney comments, “We are happy for Mike in his retirement. His governance and support through the years is deeply appreciated and we wish him all the best.”