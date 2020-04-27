Motorcyclist Brechtel Killed In Copperopolis Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — A Calaveras County man tragically died in a crash on O’Bynes Ferry Road on Saturday at 5:52pm near Duchess Drive.

The CHP reports that Charlie Brechtel of Copperopolis was riding a 1987 Harley Davidson when he drifted over the double yellow lines and collided with the left corner of a 2013 Chevy Equinox driven by Briana Mason of Davis. Brechtel was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead by arriving first responders.

Brechtel was a nationally known figure among motorcycle enthusiasts, and was nicknamed “Good Time Charlie.” His musical group, the Charlie Brechtel Band, has been featured in motorcycle films and he would often perform at the Sturgis Rally held annually in South Dakota.

Brechtel was 62-years-old.

The CHP accident reports notes that drugs/alcohol were not a contributing factor in the crash, and no additional information is immediately available about the incident.