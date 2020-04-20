Kirk: Coronavirus Restrictions Nearing A Breaking Point

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog titled “Balancing Liberties with Our Safety.”

He focuses on how COVID-19 has flipped the world upside down over recent weeks. Kirk writes, “I have concluded, based on my research and discussions with those in the medical field, we are in a crisis and need to defer to the experts in the medical field, just as we would defer to the military experts if we were on the battlefield. With that said, I believe we are quickly approaching a breaking point where the medical crises may turn into a social crisis. We cannot continue much longer down this road with our economy.”

You can find the blog by clicking here.

Kirk’s District Three includes the greater Tuolumne and Twain Harte regions.